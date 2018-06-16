French coach Didier Deschamps celebrates after his side won its FIFA World Cup 2018 Group C preliminary round soccer match against Australia in Kazan, Russia, June 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

French national team head coach Didier Deschamps on Saturday welcomed the first-ever use of the video-assistant-referee (VAR) system to reverse a decision in a World Cup match.

The ruling came in the 58th minute of France's 2-1 victory Saturday over Australia in Group C action and helped the favored side come away with three points.

Initially, forward Antoine Griezmann was determined not to have been fouled in the area by Australian defender Joshua Risdon. But after the VAR system was used to review the play, France was awarded a penalty.

Griezmann then successfully converted the try to give his side a 1-0 lead against the Socceroos in both teams' debut match in Russia.

Deschamps said in the post-match press conference that he did not want to talk much about the use of VAR, though he acknowledged the decision "was in our favor" and served to correct a mistake.

France defeated a tough Socceroos team thanks to Griezmann's penalty conversion and another shot that midfielder Paul Pogba poked off the crossbar and past the goal line in the 81st minute.

Deschamps said it was always important to win the first game of the World Cup tournament but added that he thought France lacked crispness on its passing.

The French coach, however, refused to blame the performance on lack of experience even though his side is the sixth-youngest World Cup team with an average age of 26.4 years.

France, which is competing in the 2018 World Cup's Group C along with Peru, Australia and Denmark, is regarded by experts as one of the favorites to win the title.