Water sprays on a vineyard by by a sprinkler system in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 14 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Water sprays on a vineyard by by a sprinkler system in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 14 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Water sprays on a vineyard by by a sprinkler system in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 14 April 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Paul-Etienne Defaix, a winemaker from Daniel-Etienne Defaix wine estate, works early morning in a vineyard to change his empty anti-frost candles in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 14 April 2021.EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Winemakers work to salvage their crops in Chablis, Burgundy, France, 14 April 2021.

Temperatures have dropped below zero degrees Celcius for eight days in a row. A frost wave has devastated prospective crops on vineyards across the country, prompting Minister of Agriculture and Food, Julien Denormandie to announce "the greatest agronomic disaster of the beginning of the 21st century".

A visual story by EFE/EPA photographer CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON