French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe won the 82nd edition of La Flèche Wallone, a one-day road race in southern Belgium.
The Quick-Step Floors rider completed the 198.5-kilometer (123-mile) course between Seraing and the Mur de Huy (the wall of the Huy), a steep circuit that the riders must lap three times, in four hours, 53 minutes and 37 seconds.
Alaphilippe thus thwarted Spanish Movistar rider Alejandro's Valverde's goal of snatching a fifth straight win in the Ardennes classic and what would have been his sixth victory overall.