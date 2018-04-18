French rider Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step team reacts after winning the Fleche Wallonne cycling race in Huy, Belgium, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

French rider Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step team celebrates on the podium after he won the Fleche Wallonne cycling race in Huy, Belgium, 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe won the 82nd edition of La Flèche Wallone, a one-day road race in southern Belgium.

The Quick-Step Floors rider completed the 198.5-kilometer (123-mile) course between Seraing and the Mur de Huy (the wall of the Huy), a steep circuit that the riders must lap three times, in four hours, 53 minutes and 37 seconds.

Alaphilippe thus thwarted Spanish Movistar rider Alejandro's Valverde's goal of snatching a fifth straight win in the Ardennes classic and what would have been his sixth victory overall.