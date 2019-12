A female mallard walks across a snow-covered path in the protected area Nagyerdo in Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI HUNGARY OUT

A house cat sits on a pole during snowfall in Surany, northern Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/BALAZS MOHAI HUNGARY OUT

Fresh snow covers the Liberty Bridge in Budapest, Hungary, 02 December 2019. (Hungría) EFE/EPA/LAJOS SOOS

Munincipal workers shovel fresh snow off a pavement in Budapest, Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/LAJOS SOOS HUNGARY OUT

A girl enjoys the fresh snow on Kekesteto mountain, northern Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PETER KOMKA HUNGARY OUT

Fresh snow covers a footbridge in Tata, northwestern Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/BOGLARKA BODNAR HUNGARY OUT

Holiday cottages are pictured during snowfall at Derito Lake in Tata, northwestern Hungary, 02 December 2019.EFE/EPA/BOGLARKA BODNAR HUNGARY OUT

Fresh snow covers a pier on Derito Lake in Tata, northwestern Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/BOGLARKA BODNAR HUNGARY OUT

A woman walks during snowfall in Tata, northwestern Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/BOGLARKA BODNAR HUNGARY OUT

Fresh snow covers a modern sculpture in the protected area Nagyerdo in Debrecen, northeastern Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ZSOLT CZEGLEDI HUNGARY OUT

Fresh snow covers a boat on Derito Lake in Tata, northwestern Hungary, 02 December 2019. EFE/EPA/BOGLARKA BODNAR HUNGARY OUT