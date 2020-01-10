General Qasem Soleimani came from Damascus and had previously visited Beirut when he landed in Baghdad and was targeted by a selective United States attack near the airport. A week later, details of the trip that killed the influential Iranian commander remain unknown.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdelmahdi said Jan. 5 in an appearance before Parliament that he himself had an appointment with Soleimani to deliver "the Iranian response to a message that Saudi Arabia had sent to Tehran through Iraq."EFE-EPA