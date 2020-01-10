A handout photo made available by Iranian Supreme Leader's Office shows former Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) chief Mohamad Ali Jafari prays on the coffins of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and of other victims during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EFE-EPA HANDOUT/IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER OFFICE

Thousands of Iranians attend the funeral ceremony of slain Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani and of other victims in Tehran, Iran, 06 January 2020. EFE-EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

General Qasem Soleimani came from Damascus and had previously visited Beirut when he landed in Baghdad and was targeted by a selective United States attack near the airport. A week later, details of the trip that killed the influential Iranian commander remain unknown.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdelmahdi said Jan. 5 in an appearance before Parliament that he himself had an appointment with Soleimani to deliver "the Iranian response to a message that Saudi Arabia had sent to Tehran through Iraq."EFE-EPA