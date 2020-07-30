A view of the 'Golden Age' corner inside I.D. Sarbu Memorial House, a culture project initiated by visual artist Ion Barbu, located in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian climbing instructor Ionut, 21, teaches the kids at the indoor climbing hall named 'Without Limits', in Vulcan, 325 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, 15 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Catalin Cenusa, 47, former mining rescuer and coal brigadier at the Petrila and Lonea coal mines, now activist, guide and curator of the Petrila Mine Museum, pose in the extraction hall of the former mine, now museum, in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

The painted wall of a technical building that is located in the courtyard of the Petrila Mine Museum, in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

A Romanian vehicle carcass, type 'Dacia 1300' that was produced during the communist era, hangs on its support being painted in the national colors at the entrance in the courtyard of the Petrila Mine Museum, in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Picture showing original working boots and bath slippers aligned at the dressing room for the showers that miners used to washed after finishing their work, at the Petrila Mine Museum, in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Picture showing the power generator tower and part of the mine yard, as seen from a broken glass brick that protects the elevator access ramp, at Pterila Mine Musem, in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

A house painted by visual artist Ion Barbu is seen at the entrance Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, Romania, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

The horses graze the grass near two air vents of the former Petrila mine, aside the courtyard of the Petrila Mine Museum, in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiu Valley mining site, 13 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Romanian cartoonist and visual artist Iona Barbu, 67, lies on his childhood bed, at the Children's Room, inside the 'Mother's Museum' he created in 2013, in Petrila city, 310 Km north-east from Bucharest, in Jiul Valley mining site, Romania, 14 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT

Catalin Cenusa has gone from rescuing miners trapped below the ground of Romania’s coal belt to rescuing the region’s cultural heritage.

Sporting the same orange jacket he used to wear for work, he guides a group of visitors around the Petrila mine, which closed in 2015 after more than a century and a half of activity.