French employee Ivan harvests organic mushrooms on substrates at the underground farm 'La Caverne' (The Cave) in Paris, France, 17 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Workers load boxes of organic mushrooms into a truck at the underground farm 'La Caverne' (The Cave) in Paris, France, 16 February 2021.EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

General view of the Porte de la Chapelle district where the underground farm 'La Caverne' (The Cave) is located under the second tower seen on the right in Paris, France, 17 February 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A worker prepares an organic endives harvest at the underground farm 'La Caverne' (The Cave) in Paris, France, 16 February 2021 . EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

A 3,000-square meter garage space in Paris that once served as a hub for prostitution and drugs has found new life as an urban farming unit that produces up to a ton of organic endives and mushrooms — shiitake being the specialty — every week.

“Four years ago in this garage, there was drug trafficking and prostitution and after a police intervention it was left abandoned,” Jean-Noël Gertz, co-founder La Caverne (“The Cave”) start-up, located in Paris’ La Chapelle neighborhood, tells Efe. EFE-EPA

