A 3,000-square meter garage space in Paris that once served as a hub for prostitution and drugs has found new life as an urban farming unit that produces up to a ton of organic endives and mushrooms — shiitake being the specialty — every week.
“Four years ago in this garage, there was drug trafficking and prostitution and after a police intervention it was left abandoned,” Jean-Noël Gertz, co-founder La Caverne (“The Cave”) start-up, located in Paris’ La Chapelle neighborhood, tells Efe. EFE-EPA
jpl/jt