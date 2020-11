Thai students flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government demonstration organized by the 'Bad Students' group in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai students dressed in dinosaur costumes take part in an anti-government demonstration organized by the 'Bad Students' group in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai student wearing a tiny rubber duck hair clip, flashes the three-finger salute during an anti-government demonstration organized by the 'Bad Students' group in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

From inflatable ducks to dinosaurs and the saga of "The Hunger Games," pro-democracy protests led by students in Thailand are showing great creativity through symbols and humorous memes.

The protesters, who have called for protests Friday and the weekend, are calling for deep reforms in the country to reduce the power of the military and the monarchy, breaking the taboo around the royal family.EFE-EPA

grc/lds