An osprey that arrived in Kenya after flying 6,948 kilometers from Finland in Usalu, Kenya, 24 January 2019. Photograph provided by the Kenya Wildlife Service.

An osprey has arrived in Africa after flying 6,948 kilometres from Finland, the Kenya Wildlife Service reported on Friday.

The unexpected visit has caused a sensation in Kenya.