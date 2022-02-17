A cutout figure warning pedestrians to 'stop' before crossing the road stands at a zebra crossing, where last January a Thai doctor was hit and killed by a motorcycle, in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 February 2022 (issued 17 February 2022). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pedestrians walk across a zebra crossing, where last January a Thai doctor was hit and killed by a motorcycle, in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 February 2022 (issued 17 February 2022). EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

From ghosts to govt neglect: why Thai roads are among world’s deadliest

Poor social values, governmental neglect and superstition are among the reasons Thailand consistently has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, which recently prompted a renewed campaign to improve the country’s road culture, according to an expert.

Thailand currently suffers Asia’s highest traffic-related fatalities, according to the World Health Organization, culminating in last month’s death of a doctor, whose killing at a zebra crossing by a speeding police officer caused nationwide anger.

“I think road safety is related to things such as urban planning and public transportation. When the state doesn’t see the importance of its people, something like road safety is then neglected,” Pinyapan Potjanalawan, social sciences professor at Lampang Rajabhat University, told EFE in a recent interview.

(...)