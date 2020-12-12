Former FARC fighters organized a market on Friday during the launch of the "Women's Market Building Peace" in Medellín, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Former FARC fighters organized a market on Friday during the launch of the "Women's Market Building Peace" in Medellín, Colombia. EFE-EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A group of 32 ex female combatants of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) opened a market in Medellin on Friday with products made by demobilized members of the former rebel group as part of a rehabilitation process after the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the guerrillas.

Honey from Anorí mountain in Antioquia, coffee from the municipality of Buenos Aires in Cauca, red craft beer from Icononzo in Tolima, and Sacha Inchi oil from Arauca are some of the products sold in the "Peace-Building Women's market" to give a boost to ventures that were born in the former Territorial Training and Reincorporation Spaces (ETCR). EFE-EPA