Six popular Japanese contemporary creators, among them Yayoi Kusama and Takashi Murakami, star in an exhibition from Thursday in Tokyo that offers a generational and stylistic tour of Japanese art since 1950.
The exhibition "STARS: Six contemporary artists from Japan to the world" organized by the Mori Museum, brings together paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos and installations that originated between the post-war period until 2010, coinciding with the rise of Japan as a cultural and economical power.