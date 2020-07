From Savannah ranger to fruit stall driver

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide Joseph Ngigi (L), 60 who has worked as a tour guide for 30 years, arranges tomatoes in crates as he prepares to load them into his tourist van that he has converted to a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Ruiru market, Kiambu, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide Michael Kimani (L), 38 , arranges his groceries as he waits for customers at his tourist van that he has converted into a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Nairobi, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide David Murithi (C), 34 , looks on as he waits for customers inside his tourist van that he has converted into a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide Martin Waweru (L), 48 who has worked as a tour guide for 24 years, looks on as he sells potatoes inside his tourist van that he has converted into a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Ruai, Nairobi, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide Joseph Ngigi (R), 60 who has worked as a tour guide for 30 years, looks on as he waits his wife Grace Wathoni (L), to finish packing for him tomaotes that he will go to sell before loading them into his tourist van that he has converted to a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Ruiru market, Kiambu, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide Joseph Ngigi (L), 60 who has worked as a tour guide for 30 years, loads tomatoes into his tourist van that he has converted to a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Ruiru market, Kiambu, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide David Murithi (R), 34 , looks on as he waits for customers at his tourist van that he has converted into a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Kahawa Wendani, Kiambu, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide Joseph Ngigi (C), 60 who has worked as a tour guide for 30 years, selects watermelons that he will go to sell before loading them into his tourist van that he has converted to a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Ruiru market, Kiambu, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan tourist driver and a guide Anthony Mwai (L), 40yrs, sells onions to a customer from his tourist van that he has converted into a mobile groceries shop after not getting any tourism job for months due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, that has continued to affect the tourism sector in the country in Ruai, Nairobi, Kenya, 26 June 2020 (issued 08 July 2020). EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu