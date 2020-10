Ah exhibition on the Iran-Iraq war in the Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense Museum in Tehran, Iran, 2 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Marina Villén

From student to prisoner of war, the story of an Iranian veteran

Four decades after the start of the Iran-Iraq war, Abdulhamid Shamsolahi, who exchanged books for weapons and was a prisoner of war for almost nine years, has the same spirit of resistance.

Shamsolahi does not regret being a soldier, saying he had to do it.