Rescued from the Atlantic waters in Massachusetts, dozens of turtles stunned by the cold are airlifted to a special hospital in the Florida Keys and other centers in warmer parts of the United States, thanks to groups of volunteers who this year carry out their work amid the difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year during the autumn months, which is when the phenomenon known as "cold stunning" occurs, the Turtles Fly Too organization arranges dozens of flights by volunteer pilots from the northern state. EFE-EPA