David Alaba of Austria reacts during the International Friendly soccer match between Austria and Slovakia in Vienna, Austria, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

David Alaba of Austria in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Austria and Slovakia in Vienna, Austria, 06 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

From the pitch to the kitchen, David Alaba opens new restaurant

Real Madrid’s new star David Alaba has opened the doors to his new restaurant in his native city Vienna.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, DaRose had to postpone its launch by one year, but has already welcomed many guests since opening a week ago.

‘Moments to live, nights to remember’ is the theme Alaba has chosen for his new restaurant, which is in the modern campus of the Vienna University of Economic and Business.

A menu that fuses Mediterranean and Singaporean flavors, DaRose guests are invited on a culinary journey from tapas style starters as a tribute to Spain, to steaks, fish and burgers. Visitors can also enjoy cocktails and live music.