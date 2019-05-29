Silk scarfs are on display at a shop for handmade silk products in Hatay city, Turkey, 21 May 2019. EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Passers-by are reflected in the window of a shop for handmade silk products in Hatay city, Turkey, 21 May 2019. EPA/SEDAT SUNA

It's prime silk-making season in Turkey.

The cultivation of silkworms, which was extensively done in the southern Hatay province in the 1950s, has decreased gradually over the years and only a few family businesses continue to produce the material using traditional methods.

The process sees larvae hatching and feeding on mulberry leaves before eventually turning into cocoons they spin out of silk. The cocoons are then boiled during the silk-making process so that fibers can be extracted and later transformed into usable fabric with a loom.

epa-sh