Nuriel Molcho learned how to make hats just three years ago watching Yotube tutorial but now he owns his own brand called Nomade Moderne, selling hundreds of custom and handmade hats from his workshop in Vienna, Austria, 20 September 2019. EFE/Hugo Barcia

From Youtube tutorials to hatmaker for the stars

Austrian craftsman Nuriel Molcho only learned how to make hats three years ago thanks to Youtube tutorials but now sells his creations to football stars such as Neymar Jr. and David Alaba.

He set up his own brand called Nomade Moderne and nowadays sells hundreds of custom and handmade hats online from his small workshop in Vienna.