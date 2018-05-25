Riders at the start of the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 185km from Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia, in Venaria Reale, Italy, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alessandro Di Marco

British Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, wearing the overall leader's pink jersey, wave on his way to the start of the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia, in Venaria Reale, Italy, May 25, 2018.EPA-EFE

British Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 185 km from Venaria Reale to Bardonecchia, in Bardonecchia, Italy, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

England's Chris Froome (Sky) on Friday took the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, and at the same time took the overall lead from his compatriot Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Froome, who won the 14th stage, launched an attack with 82 kilometers to go and reached the finish line of the 185-kilometer (115-mile) stage with a time of five hours, 12 minutes and 26 seconds, ahead of Ecuador's Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) of France.

Yates, meanwhile, sank at the Colle delle Finestre climb and trailed Froome by nearly 30 minutes.