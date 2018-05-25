efe-epaRome

England's Chris Froome (Sky) on Friday took the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, and at the same time took the overall lead from his compatriot Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Froome, who won the 14th stage, launched an attack with 82 kilometers to go and reached the finish line of the 185-kilometer (115-mile) stage with a time of five hours, 12 minutes and 26 seconds, ahead of Ecuador's Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) of France.

Yates, meanwhile, sank at the Colle delle Finestre climb and trailed Froome by nearly 30 minutes.