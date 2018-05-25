England's Chris Froome (Sky) on Friday took the 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, and at the same time took the overall lead from his compatriot Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).
Froome, who won the 14th stage, launched an attack with 82 kilometers to go and reached the finish line of the 185-kilometer (115-mile) stage with a time of five hours, 12 minutes and 26 seconds, ahead of Ecuador's Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) of France.
Yates, meanwhile, sank at the Colle delle Finestre climb and trailed Froome by nearly 30 minutes.