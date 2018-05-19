Riders on their way to the start line of the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 186 Km from San Vito al Tagliamento to the Zoncolan mountain, in San Vito al Tagliamento, Italy, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

British rider Chris Froome (L) of Team Sky sprints to win the 14th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race ahead of the overall leader Britain's Simon Yates, over 186 Km from San Vito al Tagliamento to the Zoncolan mountain, Italy, May 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

British cyclist Chris Froome (Sky) on Saturday proved he had not given up on winning the 2018 Giro d'Italia road race following his bad start, as he clinched the 14th stage after a battle with his countryman Simon Yates (Mitchelton), who strengthened his status as the overall leader.

Froome, a four time Tour de France champion, showed his determination to continue fighting for the title despite trailing Yates by more than three minutes in the general classification.

The 32-year-old Froome crossed the 181-kilometer (112-mile) stage's finish line with a time of five hours, 25 minutes and 30 seconds.

Yates came six seconds off the pace, in a stage that included five climbs and culminated with an ascent up Lo Zoncolan, known as "The Gates of Hell."

Yates continues to lead the general classification, ahead of the Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) and Italy's Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida).

Sunday's stage 15 runs for 175 km (109 miles) from Tomezzo to Sappada.