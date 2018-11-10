Fiorentina's Marco Benassi (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Frosinone during a Serie A match at Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, on Friday, Nov. 9. EFE/EPA/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Fiorentina's Nicola Milenkovic (L) vaults over Frosinone's Daniel Ciofani (R) to head the ball during a Serie A match at Benito Stirpe stadium in Frosinone, Italy, on Friday, Nov. 9. EFE/EPA/FEDERICO PROIETTI

Fiorentina conceded in the 89th minute and were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with Frosinone here Friday in Serie A action.

Winless in their last five, Fiorentina are 8th in the table with 17 points from 12 matches, while Frosinone are 18th with just 7 points.

The visitors dominated the contest and took the lead in the 47th minute on Marco Benassi's fifth goal of the campaign, only to see 19-year-old Andrea Pinamonti equalize for the home side in the final minute of regulation with a strike from 25 yards out.

Fiorentina made a strong start to the season, winning four of the their first seven matches. But since defeating Atalanta 2-0 on Sept. 30, the side have lost one game and drawn four, all of them by the same 1-1 score.

Though still mired in the drop zone, Frosinone have put together a four-match unbeaten streak and are just 2 points from safety.