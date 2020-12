Frozen shrimp sits in a freezer at an imported frozen food section of a store, in Beijing, China, 01 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The frozen food supply chain is becoming a principal inroad for the coronavirus in China, presenting a fresh challenge for a country that has the pandemic all but under control.

China has a slow drip of Covid-19 coming in from abroad — around a dozen a day — as citizens return home, but a system of rigorous checks and quarantine makes it almost impossible for the virus to spread into the general population. EFE-EPA

