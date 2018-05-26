Peter Gojowczyk of Germany in action on May 26, 2018, against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary during the final of the Geneva Open, a clay-court tennis tournament in Geneva, Switzerland. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Hungarian tennis player Marton Fucsovics, world No. 60, won the Geneva Open on Saturday after beating Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-2, clinching his first-ever title in the ATP World Tour.

Fucsovics need 67 minutes to secure his victory on Swiss clay over the world No. 49.

This was not only the Hungarian's first major title, but also his country's first tour-level crown since 1982, when Balazs Taroczy won his last title in Hilversum, Netherlands.

This victory also assures that Fucsovics will be the first Hungarian since Taroczy to break into the ATP top 50, after the weekly rankings are released Monday.