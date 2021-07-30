Cooking up some lunch over a hot stove of burning human excrement might sound unappetizing, but in the Kenyan city of Nakuru, this alternative fuel source is reducing contamination and providing jobs.
The product, dubbed Makaa Dotcom, has brought fuel production full circle by collecting human waste and turning it into charcoal to heat stove-ovens in homes and restaurants, and to keep livestock warm.
Just a third of the population of Nakuru, the fourth largest urban center in Kenya, located in the Rift Valley to the northwest of the capital Nairobi, is connected to the sewage system, according to the city’s water management company NAWASSCO, which produces Makaa Dotcom charcoal.
The rest, and especially those living in poorer neighborhoods, use latrines that must be emptied manually. EFE
lbg-jt/ks