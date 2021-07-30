A Kenyan worker operates at an open sewage well full of human waste sludge at the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company's (NAWASSCO) processing plant in Nakuru, Kenya, 09 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Briquettes made from a mixture of milled human waste sludge and sawdust binded using molasses are seen burning in a Jiko to illustrate how they burn after the drying process inside a production plant at the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company's (NAWASSCO) processing plant in Nakuru, Kenya, 09 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan worker arranges briquettes made from a mixture of milled human waste sludge and sawdust binded using molasses on a drying bed inside a greenhouse during the drying process at the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company's (NAWASSCO) processing plant in Nakuru, Kenya, 09 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan businessman Johnson Ndegwa (C) poses for a photo with a sack of briquettes made from a mixture of milled human waste sludge and sawdust binded using molasses which he uses at his local makeshift restaurant near where the production plant is at the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company's (NAWASSCO) processing plant in Nakuru, Kenya, 09 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

One of the drying beds inside a greenhouse is seen filled with dried raw human waste sludge ready to be processed at the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company's (NAWASSCO) processing plant in Nakuru, Kenya, 09 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

NA Kenyan worker (L) collects dried human waste sludge that is grinded and mixed with sawdust coming from a kiln after being heated at the carbonization stage at the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company's (NAWASSCO) processing plant in Nakuru, Kenya, 09 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

A Kenyan worker arranges briquettes made from a mixture of milled human waste sludge and sawdust binded using molasses on a drying bed inside a greenhouse during the drying process at the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company's (NAWASSCO) processing plant in Nakuru, Kenya, 09 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Daniel Irungu

Cooking up some lunch over a hot stove of burning human excrement might sound unappetizing, but in the Kenyan city of Nakuru, this alternative fuel source is reducing contamination and providing jobs.

The product, dubbed Makaa Dotcom, has brought fuel production full circle by collecting human waste and turning it into charcoal to heat stove-ovens in homes and restaurants, and to keep livestock warm.

Just a third of the population of Nakuru, the fourth largest urban center in Kenya, located in the Rift Valley to the northwest of the capital Nairobi, is connected to the sewage system, according to the city’s water management company NAWASSCO, which produces Makaa Dotcom charcoal.

The rest, and especially those living in poorer neighborhoods, use latrines that must be emptied manually. EFE

lbg-jt/ks