Stage winners and race leaders Manuel Fumic (R) from Germany and Henrique Avancini from Brazil of Team Cannondale Factory Racing celebrate on the podium after stage 2 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The lead professional peloton race through water in the Breede River during stage 2 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The lead professional peloton in action during stage 2 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Manuel Fumic of Germany and Henrique Avancini of Brazil clinched their second consecutive win of South Africa's Cape Epic mountain biking race on Tuesday, a 106-kilometer (65-mile) stage featuring a series of climbs.

The Cannondale Factory Racing teammates completed the second stage with a time of four hours, five minutes, 52.3 seconds, which kept them firmly at the top of the overall standings.

"It's really hard to find a team that has the balance that we do," said Avancini. "We just stay calm. We suffer a lot but we still have fun."

Fumic said: "Today's profile was more suited to the marathon guys, it was quite hectic from the start."

Centurion Vaude duo Nicola Rohrbach of Switzerland and Daniel Geismayr of Austria came second, while Austria's Alban Lakata and Czech rider Kristian Hynek finished third.

The Cape Epic race, commonly known as the Tour de France of mountain biking, has taken place annually since 2004.

This year's edition, taking place from Mar. 18-25, brings together professional and amateur cyclists from all over the world for an eight-stage race through the Western Cape region.

While the route changes every year, athletes can expect to cover about 700 kilometers overall and 15,000 meters (49,200 feet) of climbing.