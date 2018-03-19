The women's peloton races from the start during the 110km stage 1 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Stage winners and new race leaders, Manuel Fumic (R) from Germany and Henrique Avancini (R) from Brazil racing for Team Cannondale Factory Racing celebrate after the 110km stage 1 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Stage winners and new race leaders, Manuel Fumic (L) from Germany and Henrique Avancini (R) from Brazil racing for Team Cannondale Factory and second placed Team Investec Songo Specialized Jaroslav Kulhavy (2-R) and Howard Grotts (2-L) sprint to the finish line after the 110km stage 1 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Riders race during the 110km stage 1 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The professional peloton race through a valley in the dust during the 110km stage 1 of the 2018 ABSA Cape Epic mountain bike stage race on Table Mountain, Cape Town, South Africa, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Manuel Fumic of Germany and Henrique Avancini of Brazil won the first stage of South Africa's Cape Epic mountain biking race on Monday, a 110-kilometer (68-mile) stretch encompassing farm roads and rockier uphill terrain.

The two-man Cannondale Factory Racing team clinched the stage with a time of four hours, eight minutes, 22.6 seconds to lead the overall standings.

"Today was such a good day," said Avancini after the stage. "We never went over our limit which is good, but still have a nice gap. It's still a long way to go but we are feeling good," he added.

Jaroslav Kulhavy of the Czech Republic and Howard Grotts of the United States came second, followed by Italian duo Fabian Rabensteiner and Michele Casagrande.

"Today was good for the confidence, we worked great as a partnership," said Kulhavy after the stage, adding that he was "happy with today" despite there still being "a lot of racing to come."

The annual Cape Epic race, commonly known as the Tour de France of mountain biking, has taken place since 2004.

This year's edition takes place from Mar. 18-25, and brings together professional and amateur cyclists from all over the world for an eight-stage race through South Africa’s Western Cape region.

While the route is altered every year, cyclists can expect to cover about 700 kilometers overall and 15,000 meters (49,200 feet) of climbing, according to the organizers.