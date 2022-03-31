A visitor fixes a hat on her dog's head at the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, 31 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors wearing protective face masks look pet clothes at a booth at the 'Interpets' international pet fair in Tokyo, Japan, 31 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The latest gizmos and gadgets for pet-lovers went on show at the Interpets convention in Tokyo Thursday, where visitors can ponder cutting-edge nutritional food, the freshest fashion trends for our furry friends as well as post-mortem services.

As many as 36,000 participants are expected to attend the Interpets fair, which until April 3 will bring together more than 450 businesses, organizers said.

This year’s convention is the largest since its inception in 2011 and while the first day of the agenda is limited to cooperate guests, many of those in attendance brought their pets along.

(...)