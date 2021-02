Beirut (Lebanon), 03/02/2021.- A picture taken with a drone shows a capsized ship lying on its side at the destroyed port area at the six months mark since the day of the explosion, in Beirut, Lebanon, 03 February 2021 (issued 04 February 2021). At least 200 people were killed, and more than six thousand injured in the Beirut blast that devastated the port area on 04 August. It is believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. (Líbano, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

Six months after the Beirut Port explosion, the Lebanese authorities have started to figure out plans for the future of ground zero of the blast that left over 200 people dead and 6,500 injured.

The rebuilding of the port, where there is still a large hole caused by August 4 explosion and only one building left standing, will cost between $425 and $520 million, according to the World Bank estimations. EFE-EPA