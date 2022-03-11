Future of legal weed in Thailand still hazy amid murky laws

Bangkok (Thailand), 09/02/2022.- Legally approved marijuana is displayed before being used to make cannabis-infused snacks and desserts for sale at Treekings OG cannabis edibles company in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 February 2022 (issued 11 March 2022). Thailand in 2018 became the first nation to legalize cannabis for medical use in Southeast Asia, a region with some of the world's harshest drugs laws. Thai authorities went a step further this year by removing cannabis and hemp from the country's list of narcotics, a historic move that ended decades of prohibition, allowing people to grow the plant for personal consumption that has been used in traditional medicine and cuisine. Recreational use will, however, remain banned as extracts of cannabis which contain more than 0.2 percent by weight of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol), the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana, will still be illegal.

Bangkok (Thailand), 12/02/2022.- Co-owner Vorrapat Artmangkorn (C) waits for customers at the entrance to his Treekings OG cannabis edibles store at Chatuchak Weekend Market in Bangkok, Thailand, 12 February 2022 (issued 11 March 2022).

Bangkok (Thailand), 09/02/2022.- Co-owners prepare cannabis-infused jellies for sale at Treekings OG cannabis edibles company in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 February 2022 (issued 11 March 2022).

Nakhon Pathom (Thailand), 06/02/2022.- A Thai villager washes cannabis leaves harvested from cultivated cannabis plants before using them for cooking, at a house in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, 07 February 2022 (issued 11 March 2022).

Bangkok (Thailand), 15/02/2022.- A chef serves a marijuana omelette, a cannabis-infused Thai dish, at Absorn Kitchen restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 February 2022 (issued 11 March 2022).

Nakhon Pathom (Thailand), 06/02/2022.- A Thai villager sprinkles water on cultivated cannabis plants for personal use, in a garden in Nakhon Pathom province, Thailand, 07 February 2022 (issued 11 March 2022).