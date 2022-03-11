Thailand in 2018 became the first country to legalize cannabis for medical use in southeast Asia, a region with some of the world’s harshest narcotics laws. Thai authorities went a step further this year by decriminalizing the drug for recreational use, a historic move that ended nearly a century of tough prohibition of a plant that was once widely used in traditional Thai medicine and cuisine.
While small businesses have sprouted and some are even flourishing, the legislation around cannabis is still murky and the path forward for weed advocates and entrepreneurs alike remains hazy.
“Even though medical marijuana is legal in Thailand, accessibility as a consumer or as a business owner is still difficult,” says Chokwan “Kitty” Chopaka, Thai cannabis advocate and Founder & CEO of Elevated Estate, an industry-leading cannabis-focused expo, fund and consulting firm.
