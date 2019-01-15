Wolverhampton's Willy Boly (C) is shown a red card after a reckless challenge against Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during a Premier League match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday, Jan. 14. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne (L) and Adama Traore of Wolverhampton vie for the ball during a Premier League match on Monday, Jan. 14, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores a goal against Wolverhampton during a Premier League match on Monday, Jan. 14, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. EFE-EPA/Peter Powell/ EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Gabriel Jesus had a brace here Monday to lead Manchester City 3-0 over Wolverhampton and keep the defending Premier League champions within striking distance of current leaders Liverpool.

With 53 points after 22 matches, City trail the Reds by just 4 points.

Newly promoted Wolves are 11th with 29 points, 11 above the drop zone.

Jesus opened the scoring in the 10th minute, beating Wolverhampton keeper Rui Patricio with a low drive to the delight of supporters at Manchester's Etihad Stadium.

Conceding so early unsettled the visitors and anxiety seemed to get the better of defender Willy Boly, who made a reckless challenge against City's Bernando Silva in the 19th minute and was sent off on a straight red card.

Desperation was also behind the foul against Raheem Sterling that earned City a penalty in the 39th minute. Jesus converted from the spot to make it 2-0 and boost his goal total to seven in the last three matches.

The Brazilian scored once against Rotherham in the FA Cup and had four goals in City's 9-0 annihilation of Burton in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal tie.

Conor Coady's own goal in the final 20 minutes made the final score 3-0.