Creations by French fashion designer Gabrielle Chanel are displayed during the 'Gabrielle Chanel exhibition in Paris, France, 25 September 2020. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA

The history of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, the creator of the French brand that bears her name, goes far beyond celebrity and a handful of iconic designs.

This much is evident in the retrospective exhibition covering the career of this towering figure of fashion put on at the Palais Galliera in Paris, which reopens Thursday after two years of reforms.

The exhibition brings together 350 pieces from the museum’s collection, Chanel’s archives as well as items from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Museum of Fashion in Santiago, Chile, and MoMu in Ambers to offer a look back on Chanel’s 60-year career. EFE-EPA

mdv/jt/rb