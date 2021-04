A general view of a frame containing a collection of photos for the Gagarin family displayed at the Gagarin family home in Klushino, Russia, 1 April 2021. EFE-EPA/Fernando Salcines

Tamara Filatova, the niece of the first Soviet cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin, speaks during an interview about her uncle's childhood in Klushino, Russia, 1 April, 2021 EFE-EPA/Fernando Salcines

It has been 60 years since Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to journey into space, something his niece recalls in an interview with Efe.

“He was the son of peasants and his noble soul arose from the earth,” Tamara Filatova says. “He went from plowing to machines, graduated as a foundryman and later studied at the air academy. His path to the cosmos was very difficult,” Filatova, 74, adds with a smile during an interview in Klushino, where Gagarin was born in 1934.EFE