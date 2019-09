Tim Porter poses with the Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series Award for 'Game of Thrones' during the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sept. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

The team from 'Chernobyl' poses with their awards for outstanding special visual effects in a supporting role during the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sept. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

The team from 'Game of Thrones' poses with their awards for outstanding special visual effects during the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sept. 15, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

Fantasy series "Game of Thrones" dominated at the American television Emmy Awards ceremony over the weekend, earning 10 statuettes.

The Creative Arts Emmy ceremony, held Saturday and Sunday in Los Angeles, California, saw "Game of Thrones" clinch 10 awards in various categories, including best music composition and best casting for a drama series.