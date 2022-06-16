Piles of trash are accumulating on almost all street corners in Panama City, a long-term problem that has worsened in recent months due to the scarcity of garbage trucks and a recent strike by the "hormiguitas" (little ants) - that is, those who collect the trash and clean the streets - all of which is aggravating the crisis.

"What impression are tourists going to get from this? Look how dirty it is! What are they going to say, that in Panama we're all pigs?" Jose Madrid, who lives in the Calidonia neighborhood in the center of Panama City near the country's Parliament, told EFE.