Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu hits a forehand during her French Open third-round match against Caroline Garcia in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France's Caroline Garcia hits a backhand during her French Open third-round match against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu in Paris, France, on June 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

France's Caroline Garcia routed Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-3 Saturday to book a place in the round of 16 of the French Open.

It took the world No. 7 just one hour and 34 minutes to record her fourth win in six career matches against the 28th ranked Romanian.

Begu paid dearly for committing 29 unforced errors, nearly triple her 11 winners. Garcia, for her part, hit 18 winners and gave away just 13 points with unforced errors.

The Frenchwoman got off to a strong start by breaking her rival's serve twice and not facing a single break point in the first set.

Although Garcia dropped her serve once in the second set, she broke Begu?s serve three more times en route to the routine win.

Garcia, the only remaining French women's singles player at Roland Garros, will square off in the round of 16 against German former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber, a 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) winner Saturday over the Netherlands' Kiki Bertens.