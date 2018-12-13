Real Madrid's winger Gareth Bale (R) reacts after suffering an injury during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Real Madrid and CSKA Moscow at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/J.P.GANDUL

Real Madrid's winger Gareth Bale trained inside the gym Thursday while midfielder Casemiro and left-back Sergio Reguilon joined the rest of the squad for group practice.

Los Blancos started preparation for their upcoming La Liga match against Rayo Vallecano at Santiago Bernabeu Friday.

Real Madrid conceded a shocking 3-0 defeat to CSKA Moscow in UEFA Champions league Wednesday, which was the biggest defeat of Real Madrid at home in the European tournament.

The Wednesday game's starting players had a recovery session Thursday, including Bale, playmaker Isco, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and striker Karim Benzema, who trained in the gym.

Other key players who did not start in Wednesday's match, including Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, trained normally with the rest of the group.

The Welsh international star Bale sprained his right ankle in action against CSKA and started to receive physiotherapeutic treatment ahead of the Vallecano match.

Argentine coach Santiago Solari had good news as Casemiro and Reguilon joined the group for parts of the practice, in which some of Real Madrid B team was called on, including Javi Sanchez, Cristo, Fran Garcia and Fidalgo.

Other injured players like defender Nacho Fernandez trained alone on the pitch both with and without the ball.

Fourth-placed Real Madrid intends to secure three points against 19th-placed Vallecano, before Los Blancos flies to the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi to play the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals Sunday.