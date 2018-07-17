Palestinians amputee soccer players take part in a training session of their team in Deir Al Balah stadium in the central Gaza Strip, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

As authorities in Gaza reported the death of another Palestinian as a result of the conflict with Israel on Monday, a new soccer team in the Gaza Strip offered survivors who are passionate about the sport a chance to get back on the pitch and look to the future.

"The Crutches" football club welcomes male players of all ages who have lost limbs as a result of the ongoing violent conflict with Israel.

As the team's name suggests, amputees rely on crutches to move around the pitch.

At 14, Ibraheem Khatab is the team's youngest player.

He had been playing soccer in the street during the summer of 2014 when he got hit during what the locals call the Gaza War, which led to him losing his left leg, an epa-efe photojournalist said.

The team, established in March and currently made up of 15 players from the central Gaza Strip, trains at Deir al-Balah stadium.

More and more people have expressed an interest in joining the club, which dreams of one day being able to play for the State of Palestine against other teams with disabilities, the epa-efe journalist noted.

In March and April, thousands of Palestinians marched to Gaza's border with Israel as part of a six-week campaign called the "Great March of Return," a protest in which they demanded to be allowed to return to their ancestral land, now known as the State of Israel.

Weekly protests led to deadly clashes at the border, leaving 137 dead, according to figures released earlier in the month by Gaza's Ministry of Health _ excluding a man who died Monday months after being shot.

Thousands were injured in what was the worst escalation of violence in the region since the 2014 Gaza War.

The ministry said that of the 16,100 people injured between Mar. 30-July 7, a total of 4,200 were injured in their lower limbs; 48 of which were amputated.

While the Palestinians injured during the Great March of Return may still be in recovery, any soccer fans among them who have undergone amputations would now have the possibility of returning to the pitch.