While the Islamist group Hamas celebrates 15 years since it took over Gaza, residents of the coastal enclave remain isolated and impoverished amid a power struggle with the rival faction Fatah and a years-long Israeli blockade.

“Each day is worse than the other,” Mohamed Bannat tells Efe. “I am 34 years old. I am not married, nor do I have any basis for life.”

The dispute between the Islamist group and the West Bank-ruling secular Fatah political party reached its peak in 2007 when Hamas seized power in Gaza and broke the national unity government established three months earlier.

(...)