General Diaz player Enzo Gimenez (L) vies for a ball against Marcos Caicedo (R) during a Copa Sudamericana match between General Diaz of Paraguay and Barcelona of Ecuador, in the Feliciano Caceres Stadium, in Luque, Paraguay, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

General Diaz player Matías Espinoza celebrates after scoring a goal during a Copa Sudamericana match between General Diaz of Paraguay and Barcelona of Ecuador, in the Feliciano Caceres Stadium, in Luque, Paraguay, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andrés Cristaldo

General Diaz's Rogerio Leichtweis (L) celebrates a goal during the Copa Sudamericana match between Paraguay's General Diaz and Ecuador's Barcelona at the Feliciano Caceres stadium in Luque, Paraguay, Mar. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Paraguay's General Diaz soccer team moved to the second round of the Copa Sudamericana following their 2-1 win over Ecuador's Barcelona SC on Wednesday at the General Adrian Jara stadium at Paraguay's Luque.

The scores were level on 0-0 from the first leg of the match, and continued until the half-time of the second leg.

Matias Espinoza took the Las Aguilas of Paraguay ahead at the 49th minute, but Juan Dinneno equalized a little later at the 61st minute.

Ten minutes later, Rogerio Leichtweis scored a penalty giving General Diaz a decisive victory over the visitors.