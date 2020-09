Refugee children with messages written on their backs reading "we are dieing (sic) slowly", "where is the humanity" and "EU let us down" at a camp in Idomeni, Greece, 5 May 2016. EFE/EPA/Kostas Tsironis/Archive

The more than 210,000 unaccompanied migrant children who have requested asylum in Europe over the last five years are a lost generation.

Their journey to the continent is often perilous and leaves them exposed to human rights abuses, and once they arrive they are crowded into refugee camps where they survive without the prospect of a future. The very authorities responsible for protecting them, instead reject them, and the society around them is growing ever more hostile. EFE-EPA

mr/jt/rb