Fiorentina missed a chance to gain ground on rivals in the tightly packed Serie A mid-table here Saturday, managing only a 0-0 draw with hosts Genoa.

Coming off a 1-0 loss to Parma, their eighth draw in 19 matches leaves Fiorentina in 10th place with 26 points at the mid-point of the season.

Genoa are 14th with 20 points, trailing Cagliari on goal difference.

In Sassuolo, Josep Ilicic had a hat trick as visitors Atalanta routed home team 6-2.

Atalanta led 2-0 at the break on goals by Duvan Zapata in the Colombian forward Duvan Zapata in the 19th minute and Argentina's Alejandro Gomez in the 42nd.

Sassuolo seemed to be at the start of a comeback when Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan put his team on the scoreboard in the 51st minute.

Just three minutes later, however, defender Gianluca Mancini made it 3-1 for Atalanta. Duncan needed just two minutes to claw one back for the hosts, getting his second of the night with an assist from countryman Kevin-Prince Boateng.

The contest remained within reach for Sassuolo until the 74th minute, when Ilicic extended Atalanta's lead to 4-2.

The Slovenian midfielder completed the triple with goals in the 87th minute and the second minute of stoppage time.