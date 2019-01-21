Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder looks to pass past the ball to New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (R) during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, on Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Nerlens Noel (R) tries to grab a loose ball from New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, on Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (R) hugs his former teammate, New York Knicks center Enes Kanter, at the conclusion of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, on Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George (L) chases down a ball while being defended by New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (R) during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, on Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Star forward Paul George scored 31 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 127-109 victory Monday over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

In one of several afternoon NBA games being played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday in the United States, the visiting Thunder jumped out to an 18-point lead at the end of the first quarter and maintained a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

George scored 13 points during that crucial opening quarter.

The Thunder's superstar point guard, Russell Westbrook, did not score his first point until midway through the second quarter, but he tallied 11 over a four-minute span as Oklahoma City grabbed a 61-37 advantage shortly before halftime.

The Knicks narrowed that lead to 14 points after the intermission when guard Tim Hardaway Jr. connected on a three-point shot, but the Thunder put the game virtually out of reach with a 27-20 run over the final 7:41 of the third quarter.

George scored 11 points and Westbrook added six over that stretch; with the home team unable to mount a comeback, Oklahoma City's two superstars rested throughout the fourth quarter.

Westbrook came close to tallying his 14th triple-double of the season, finishing the game with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Knicks were led by Hardaway Jr., who scored 23 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

A big key to the Thunder's victory was their 3-point shooting, as the visitors made 15 shots from long range and the Knicks connected on just seven.

George and guard Dennis Schroder each made four shots from behind the arc, as did Hardaway Jr.

The Thunder (currently in third place in the NBA's Western Conference) improved their record to 28-18, while the lowly Knicks lost their sixth straight game to fall to 10-35.