Georgian Stalinists hold red flags and portraits of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, during the annual celebration of Stalin's birthday in his native town of Gori, about 80 km west of Tbilisi, Georgia, 21 December 2019. EFE/EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Scores of supporters of Joseph Stalin gathered on Saturday in the Georgian city of Gori where the former Soviet dictator was born 140 years ago.

Stalin led the USSR between the mid-1920s and 1953 with an iron fist and was responsible for the deaths of millions of people.