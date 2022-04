Traditionally reserved exclusively for men, women in Georgia are now successfully venturing into wine production in the country known among researchers as the cradle of wine. EFE-EPA/ Misha Vignanski

Traditionally reserved exclusively for men, women in Georgia are now successfully venturing into wine production in the country known among researchers as the cradle of wine.

"Wine has always been considered to have a masculine character, but we have decided that it has a woman's soul," Manana Ajvlediani, president of the association of women winemakers and owner of the Madam Wine cellar, told Efe. EFE

