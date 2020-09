A sign is placed on one of the symbolic 13 thousand chairs placed on the grass of the Platz der Republik in front of the German parliament Bundestag building in Berlin, Germany, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Protestors stand with banners in front of the symbolic 13 thousand chairs placed on the grass of the Platz der Republik in front of the German parliament Bundestag building in Berlin, Germany, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A view of the symbolic 13 thousand chairs placed on the grass of the Platz der Republik in front of the German parliament Bundestag building in Berlin, Germany, 07 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

German activists on Monday set out 13,000 empty chairs outside the Reichstag in Berlin calling for the evacuation of refugees stuck in the Greek camp of Moria.

The protest also criticized the European Union’s handling of the situation and Germany’s perceived lack of leadership. EFE-EPA

