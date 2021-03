German soccer fans allowed into stadium for first time in 5 months

Rostock (Germany), 20/03/2021.- Hansa supporters cheer during the German Third Division soccer match between FC Hansa Rostock and Hallescher FC at the Ostseestadion in Rostock, northern Germany, 20 March 2021. After almost five months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the match is the first in Germany to be played with spectators. 777 supporters are allowed to enter the stadium after a test and with protective face masks. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/Bernd Wuestneck / POOL CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Rostock (Germany), 20/03/2021.- The mayor of Rostock, Claus Ruhe Madsen (C), gives interviews before the German Third Bundesliga soccer match between FC Hansa Rostock and Hallescher FC at the Ostseestadion in Rostock, northern Germany, 20 March 2021. After almost five months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the match is the first in Germany to be played with spectators. 777 supporters are allowed to enter the stadium after a test and with face masks. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Rostock (Germany), 20/03/2021.- Supporters wait for a COVID-19 quick test before the German Third Bundesliga soccer match between FC Hansa Rostock and Hallescher FC at the Ostseestadion in Rostock, northern Germany, 20 March 2021. After almost five months of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, the match is the first in Germany to be played with spectators. 777 supporters are allowed to enter the stadium after a test and with face masks. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/FOCKE STRANGMANN