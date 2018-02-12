Angelique Kerber of Germany in action during her women's semi final match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAST IRHAM

German tennis star Angelique Kerber confirmed Monday that she would be playing at the upcoming Mallorca Open tennis tournament.

The former World No. 1, who began the year by winning the Sydney International and reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open, became the second player to announce her participation behind Caroline Garcia of France; the winner of the first edition of the tournament back in 2016.

"I am really excited to play the Mallorca Open 2018," said Kerber. "I love the island of Mallorca and the beautiful grass courts in Santa Ponsa in which I had the chance to prepare for Wimbledon last year."

Kerber, 30, ninth in this week’s WTA rankings, enjoyed her best season in 2016, beating Serena Williams of the United States to secure her first Grand Slam title at Melbourne and claiming an Olympic silver in Río de Janeiro.

From there she went on to clinch her second Grand Slam title at the US Open and was World No. 1 for 20 weeks.

"We are thrilled to have Kerber for this new edition of the Mallorca Open," said the director of the tournament, Toni Nadal.

The competition takes place from 18-24 June.