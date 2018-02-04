The mangled racket of Nick Kyrgios of Australia is seen during his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the World Group first round match of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during the World Group first round match of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Nick Kyrgios of Australia returns to Alexander Zverev of Germany during the World Group first round match of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Alexander Zverev of Germany reacts after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia during the World Group first round match of the Davis Cup between Australia and Germany at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, on Feb. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Germany on Sunday secured a place in the Davis Cup quarterfinals after its star Alexander Zverev defeated Australia's last hope Nick Kyrgios 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, giving Germany a 3-1 lead in the World Group team competition.

Germany is to compete in the quarterfinals tie against the winner of the duel between Spain and Great Britain.

On Friday, Zverev started off strong, beating Australia's Alex De Minaur 7-5, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7-4), while Kyrgios evened the score after defeating Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

However, Kyrgios did not take part in Saturday's doubles rubber, and Germany's Tim Puetz and Struff beat the Australian duo of Matthew Ebden and John Peers 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4.