Players of Canada and of Finland all collide into the goal going for the puck during the men's play-offs Quarterfinals match between Canada and Finland inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Players of Canada react after their win against Finland during the men's play-offs Quarterfinals match between Canada and Finland inside the Gangneung Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/LARRY W. SMITH

Patrick Reimer (R) of Germany in action against Erik Gustafsson of Sweden during the men's play-offs Quarterfinals match between Sweden and Germany inside the Kwandong Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Players of Germany celebrate after winning the men's play-offs Quarterfinals match between Sweden and Germany inside the Kwandong Hockey Centre at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Germany on Wednesday qualified for the semifinals of the Olympic ice hockey tournament of the PyeongChang Winter Games, defeating Sweden 4-3 in the quarterfinal match.

Germany, who went ahead 2-0 in the first period, conceded three goals in the third period from Sweden before scoring another goal, leveling the game at 3 goals apiece.

In the overtime, Germany scored a fourth goal which sent them into the Olympic semifinal.

Meanwhile, Canada, reigning Olympic champion, secured a place in the semifinals after defeating Finland 1-0.

A late goal from Maxim Noreau in the third period allowed the Canadians to push through with the win, where they would face Canada on Friday.