Spain justified their status as one of the contenders to win the 2018 World Cup in a 1-1 draw here Friday with defending champions Germany.

La Roja, who haven't won on German soil since 1935, struck first in the contest at Düsseldorf's Esprit Arena, where the capacity crowd of 50,000-plus included a vocal contingent of Spanish traveling supporters.

A great pass from Andres Iniesta found Rodrigo behind the German defense and the striker put the ball past keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

The inevitable German reaction came in the form of predictable crosses into the box that ended up in the hands of Spain keeper David De Gea, and the visitors continued to enjoy the edge in possession.

It was only a timely pounce by Ter Stegen that prevented a second Spanish goal in the 18th minute after Isco Alarcon controlled the ball with his chest to set up David Silva.

Germany managed few chances before the 35th minute, when Thomas Müller beat De Gea to bring the home side level.

The Mannschaft were ferocious to start the second half and a blast by Julian Draxler forced a big save from De Gea as the match turned into a dual between two of the world's best goalkeepers.

Ter Stegen was outstanding on Spain's best chance, a shot from point-blank by Isco, while De Gea deftly handed a strike by Ilkay Gündogan.

Play opened up in the final minutes and the match was anyone's to win.

The cross-bar thwarted Mats Hummels' effort for Germany before late sub Diego Costa squandered the best opportunity of the night by delaying his shot just long enough for the German defense to regroup.